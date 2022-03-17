Traffic lights added to Walsall roundabout of cones after crash and numerous near misses

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place

Two vans collided on the morning of March 9, leaving one on its side and its driver needing hospital treatment.

Since the crash, new barriers and signs to help warn drivers about the temporary layout have been put in place.

The traffic lights have now been brought in to control traffic while Walsall Council installs a new pedestrian and cyclist crossing, after locals expressed concerns over the road layout and speed of motorists.

The roundabout has caused chaos according to those nearby

A spokesman for Walsall Council initially said that a roundabout was chosen over temporary traffic lights "from both a safety and an operational perspective", but did admit after last week's van crash that "additional measures to slow down traffic in the lead up to the island" were being looked at.

The authority has since gone back on that thinking and instead installed temporary traffic lights.

Speaking before the lights were installed, a nearby business owner condemned the handling of the project.

They said: "The whole roadworks project has been a shambles. There has been over 50 accidents since Christmas alone, and probably at least one a day. One day in January I saw seven accidents in a day, which is horrific. Seven accidents in one day is not normal. There has been no signage for drivers, traffic is chaotic and it is just unsafe for everyone.

This was the scene after two vans collided in early March

"I don't know who drew up these plans and passed it because it is chaos every day. They obviously aren't from around here to know how bad it is for drivers and us with businesses by the roundabout.

"My business has been affected, and I am greatly concerned because bus routes have been affected, the bus stop in front of my shop has gone, the crossings have gone, and so there is almost no way for my regular customers to get to me.

"I have regular elderly customers who cannot get to me now, because of the lack of a bus route and bus-stop, and the lack of crossings for them to walk to me. The road is not safe for anyone walking by with no safe crossings or pavements, and especially for the elderly.

The roundabout is made up of temporary barriers and cones

"A lot of money has been spent unnecessarily on this project. Money that could have been spent somewhere else where it is actually needed.

"We had no correspondence to be told of what was going to happen. The project has been chaos, especially for us local businesses."

A resident who lives near the roundabout said: "If someone sat and watched the roundabout all day, they would definitely witness at least one accident happen. It is everyday. People are always taking risks and it either causes an accident or very nearly does.

Cars pass through as temporary traffic lights are in place for roadworks

"The roadworks project, the rushing drivers and the new cycle lane which was totally unnecessary, has made it worse.

"Sometimes buses and lorries struggle to go past each other due to the narrow lanes.

"I walk and sometimes have to take extra long routes in the wrong direction just to get around the roadworks, because there are no safe walkways or crossings. It is just chaos."