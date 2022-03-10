Man hit by car in Walsall rushed to hospital

Union Street, Walsall. Photo: Google

The incident happened on Union Street in Walsall at 2.52am today and left the man with potentially serious injuries, ambulance staff said.

One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene and rushed the man to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The pedestrian, a man, had been involved in a collision with a car.

"Upon assessment by ambulance staff the man was found to have sustained potentially serious injuries.