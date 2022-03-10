Notification Settings

Man hit by car in Walsall rushed to hospital

By Nathan RoweWalsallPublished: Comments

A man was rushed to hospital with "potentially" serious injuries after being hit by a car in Walsall.

Union Street, Walsall. Photo: Google
The incident happened on Union Street in Walsall at 2.52am today and left the man with potentially serious injuries, ambulance staff said.

One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene and rushed the man to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The pedestrian, a man, had been involved in a collision with a car.

"Upon assessment by ambulance staff the man was found to have sustained potentially serious injuries.

"He received treatment on scene before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further care."

