Charities working together to send over donations

Elaine Biswas, Dave Edwards, Christine Edwards, Alison Horton and Sharon Hackett work to compile the donations

H2HU - Hands To Help You and 4 Steps to a Smile have been working together to collect and distribute donations for people in Ukraine from their base in Old Square Shopping Centre in Walsall.

Members of the two charities have been working non-stop since the crisis started to collect clothing, games, bedding and other items donated by people across Walsall and the surrounding area.

Elaine Biswas, donations coordinator for H2HU, said the collaboration had come from meeting 4 Steps to a Smile owner Linda Sandhar-Haynes and discussing working together with their teams.

She said: "We were talking about what we wanted to do and she mentioned she wanted to do the same and we saw it was very similar, so decided to work together to building something bigger and better.

"We've had Linda's two volunteers helping us, as well as out four full-time staff and lots of people who float in and out to help, so it's been all hands on deck.

"We've all gone in together and we've all worked together and we've done what we can around our full-time jobs and around looking after our children."

Ms Biswas said the donation drive was part of the ethos of both charities, helping those who needed help most, and said it was good to be able to make a difference to peoples lives.

She said: "We always say, what if it happened to us? What if we were put in the same situation? We would want someone to help us.

"It's nice to make a difference to the lives of someone you might never meet and know that you're making a positive impact on their lives."