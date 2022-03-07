Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shock as Walsall YouTube star Ryan Taylor headbutts opponent in boxing ring

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished:

A YouTube star from the Black Country was disqualified from a boxing match held at Wembley after headbutting his opponent.

The shocking moment
The shocking moment

Ryan Taylor, from Walsall, clashed with American Instagram personality DK Money during the bout at the London stadium on Saturday.

The YouTubers took to the ring on the under-card of Deji's fight against Alex Wassabi which headlined the Showstar Boxing event.

But during the first round of the clash Taylor headbutted his rival for no apparent reason – leading to him being instantly disqualified.

The clash was viewed by a string of famous faces in the crowd including former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News