Shock as Walsall YouTube star Ryan Taylor headbutts opponent in boxing ring

The shocking moment

Ryan Taylor, from Walsall, clashed with American Instagram personality DK Money during the bout at the London stadium on Saturday.

The YouTubers took to the ring on the under-card of Deji's fight against Alex Wassabi which headlined the Showstar Boxing event.

Ryan Taylor headbutt’s his opponent in the first round, ladies and gentlemen I give you YouTube boxing 🤣pic.twitter.com/ctT331mnuf



But during the first round of the clash Taylor headbutted his rival for no apparent reason – leading to him being instantly disqualified.