Boy, 4, who drowned in Walsall canal named locally as Madiba Diaby

Tributes left at the side of the canal

The four-year-old was pulled out of the canal in the Harden area by police officers on Friday afternoon but could not be saved.

An air ambulance was called and the child was rushed to Birmingham Children's Hospital in vain.

The youngster died after falling into the Wyrley and Essington Canal in an area where there are no fences next to the water, at Swannies Field just off Razorbill Way.

The area is regularly used as a play area by children and is right next to a playground which is surrounded by a fence.

There were calls at the weekend for fences to be erected alongside the stretch of water.

The area is in the redeveloped area of what used to be Shakespeare Crescent.

Madiba's death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said on Friday: "A child has tragically died after falling into a canal in Bloxwich earlier today.

"We were alerted to the four-year-old boy being in the water, off Razorbill Way, at around 12.15pm.

"He was pulled out of the canal by police officers and despite efforts to revive him he was confirmed dead shortly after arriving at hospital.