Plans to expand Walsall tuition centre

Eldon Court in Walsall. PIC: Bloc Architecture

Broad Horizon Tuition Ltd has been granted permission by Walsall Council planners to use offices in Eldon Court, Chuckery to provide weekend and after school learning for youngsters.

The company set up in the area five years ago and has seen the numbers of students wanting help as they prepare for their 11+ exams rise.

But bosses say there are increasing calls for them to provide tuition for secondary school pupils, including those taking on their GCSEs.

The application said the nearby current base is no longer suitable and the new premises at Eldon Court will help Broad Horizon expand its services.

Agents Bloc Architecture said: “The resultant change of use will allow the business to meet the increasing demand for out of hours tuition – for students

primarily on the weekends.

“Currently the business in a previous location has been doubling over the last 18 months, which has meant it is unable to meet the existing demand and Eldon court was a suitable location that will allow the education hub to expand the business – especially with Walsall being a key area for such emerging and growing businesses.

“The opening times will be weekdays 5pm -8.15pm and weekends 9.45am – 6pm.

“There is high demand for families looking for their kids to get tuition ready for their 11+ exams to get into grammar schools such as Queen Mary’s Boys and Girls in Walsall and other grammar schools in surrounding areas.

“The business has already had much success since its inception almost five years ago, however it continues to receive many requests on a regular basis to tutor other year groups, especially lower secondary school and GCSE’s – but due to the existing set up the tuition is currently restricted in what it can offer, and has already missed out on a lot of potential growth.