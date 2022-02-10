Rat-infested Walsall takeaway is shut down with immediate effect

Lazeeza Hayat Sweet Centre on Caldmore Road has been shut down.

Officers inspected Lazeeza Hayat Sweet Centre, on Caldmore Row, on Tuesday and served the owners an hygiene emergency prohibition notice.

It shut down the business immediately and the order was later backed at a Magistrates' Court hearing held on Thursday after further evidence was gathered.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: "Rats, mice or indeed any pest or vermin being present in a food business is completely unacceptable.

"Well done to our environmental health officers for investigating this breach and implementing emergency powers to immediately close the business and safeguard public health. The team continues to work hard with businesses in the borough to maintain the high level of hygiene our residents should expect.

"Business owners have a duty of care to ensure the hygiene and safety of their premises is up to standard and does not pose a risk to the health of their customers."

The business can only resume trading once the owners undertake pest control and structural measures to secure the property against re-infestation – and if the inspecting officers are satisfied that the risk to customers has been removed, with hygiene standards suitably met.