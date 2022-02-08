Ambitious plan for Walsall leather factory site looks set to be refused

Computer generated image of the plans for the former Jabez Cliff factory land

Developer JMI Planning wants to build new leisure and commercial facilities on the former Jabez Cliff site in Lower Forster Street.

Walsall Council’s planning committee deferred the application in November to readdress design concerns, with one councillor describing the new building plan as being like ‘Lego’.

It is being brought back to the committee on Thursday, with a report stating some changes have been made, including reducing the height of the building by three metres.

But officers say the proposed changes do not go far enough and have recommended that the scheme is refused.

The area where Jabez Cliff used to stand

A report, due to be discussed by the planning committee this week, says: "The proposal has been amended in relation to the overall height being reduced by three metres, removal of a storey adjacent to Fountain Inn Public House and the introduction of red brick walls to the ground and part of the first floor of the building.

"Other materials remain as per the original proposal.

"Whilst it is acknowledged the applicant has made some amendments to the scheme, it is considered on balance the proposed design and materials have not been altered sufficiently to overcome the concerns in relation to the impact upon the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and the setting and significance of the Grade II listed building Queen Mary’s School.

"On balance, it is considered that whilst there have been some improvements to the scheme and weighing the potential investment into the town, in this instance, the level of remaining harm to the heritage assets, it is considered the recommendation remains as set out within the original report."

The land is now disused and fenced off but was once home to the renowned saddle-making business Jabez Cliff, which was established in the town in 1793.

It was severely damaged in a huge fire as a result of a suspected arson attack in 2011, with the shell of the building that remained demolished shortly after.

The company had relocated to a new base in Aldridge Road two years before the fire but went into administration and ceased trading in 2014.