Derelict garage bulldozed to build new houses

WHG officials celebrate the start of construction

Housing group WHG and Central and Country Willenhall Ltd are building 22 houses and six apartments on the old Johnson’s VW garage on Wolverhampton Road West.

Rebecca Bennett Casserly, WHG corporate director for development, said: "We are always looking at how we can reuse brownfield sites and invest in those areas that desperately need more affordable homes.

"This development has been designed to offer a range of different housing options, with 12 three and four bedroom homes addressing the need for larger family homes in the area."

Walsall North Eddie Hughes MP said: "I am delighted to see brownfield sites being used to bring in much needed investment in Willenhall. It is great news that local families will enjoy these affordable homes after the site has remained empty for three years."

Nick Laight, director at Country & Central Willenhall Ltd, added: "We’re delighted to be working with whg to build these affordable homes and look forward to seeing the first customers move in.”