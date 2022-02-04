Notification Settings

Police search underway after stolen car abandoned

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

The search is on to find the occupants of a car involved in a police chase on a quiet Black Country street.

The police chase ended on Alumwell Road in Walsall. Photo: Google Street Map
A stolen Ford Fiesta was left abandoned on Alumwell Road in Walsall after a police chase which ended on the road around 7.10pm on Thursday, February 3.

The Ford Fiesta was seen by officers to collide with two other cars before coming to a halt and the occupants fleeing the scene.

The road was closed for around two hours while police dogs were used to search the scene.

West Midlands Police have said that enquiries are ongoing and have appealed for anyone with information to get in contact.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen car in Walsall yesterday (3 February) at around 7.10pm.

"The Ford Fiesta collided with two other cars on Alumwell Road before the occupants fled the Fiesta.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via our Live Chat on our website quoting log 3578 of 3/2/22."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

