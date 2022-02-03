Seventy two new healthcare support workers join Walsall Manor

New staff learning life-saving skills

The initiative looks to support of jobseekers and has resulted in an intake of 72 new permanent healthcare support workers at Walsall Manor Hospital.

It follows a nursing establishment review which highlighted the need for more support workers in some of our clinical areas.

As part of the project, jobseekers will enrol on an NHS sector training course with Walsall College that aims to give participants the knowledge, skills and expertise to apply for a range of NHS positions.

The course includes an overview of working in the NHS, work experience, employability skills, is followed by a five-day induction programme.

Lorna Kelly, associate director of research and professional development, said: "We are supporting individuals to return to the workplace because research shows people in employment have better health outcomes.

"But also we’re supporting our workforce so they have the right amount of people with the right skills in the right place to care for our patients.

"We have a high number of these vacancies because there’s been a nursing establishment review at Walsall which highlighted the need for more HCSWs in some of our clinical areas, and this is what we’re trying to do to support the workforce."

Marsha Belle, head of organisational development and culture, added: "This is very much about supporting people back into employment and supporting some to achieve their dreams.

"As a major employer in what is classed as a deprived area it’s the right thing to do.

"We listened and acted on feedback which included a review of our application process to make it more inclusive.