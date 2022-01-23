Notification Settings

More than £84 million worth of cannabis plants seized from more than 250 factories in the West Midlands

Around £84 million worth of cannabis has been seized from more than 250 large cannabis factories in the region last year by police – with the biggest find being made in Walsall.

A cannbis grow discovered by police earlier this month. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police said they were continuing to "strike" against organised crime gangs – and the drugs factories they run in order to fund further criminality.

And one of these factories was in Slaney Road, Walsall, with officers finding more than 6,000 plants crammed into 40 rooms on May 24 in their biggest find.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Dale, from the force's Serious Organised Crime and Exploitation team, said: "We’re not talking about some recreational drug use here…this is top-level organised criminality, linked to exploitation and violence.

"The cannabis factories can be in industrial units or disused factories but often we find them in residential streets surrounded by family homes or even near schools. They are a magnet for anti-social behaviour and crime.

"Increasingly people are getting fed up with being blighted by these drug factories and are calling us with information. That’s helping us uncover more and more illegal premises and damaging the revenue making streams for crime gangs."

Police said many of the industrial-size cannabis production set-ups are linked to organised crime gangs who are "making big money on the back of others' suffering" as they pledged to stamp out the crime.

Officers said they have found people who have been trafficked illegally to tend the crop, living in squalid conditions in the drugs dens, while children or vulnerable people are used to deal drugs or move them across the country.

They are exposed to risk of serious harm, notably from rival gangs intent on stealing the drugs or disrupting the "business". The force said there had been many cases of armed robberies on cannabis factories where people had been seriously injured, or killed.

And the force issued a final warning by stating the factories need allege amounts of electricity, so the power supply has been bypassed with the dodgy wiring being a fire hazard – meaning it wasn't unusual for the set-up to go up in flames.

People who suspect a property is being used to deal or produce drugs have been called on to contact the force so they can take action. Contact them via live chat on their website, call 101 or contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

