Kathy launches 18-month LGBTQ voices project

Artist, documentary photographer and author Kathy O'Connor with a new project, LGBTQ Voices West Midlands 2021-2023

Kathy O'Connor, classes herself as a gender-fluid gay artist, and from now until April next year plans to continue an 18-month session of photoshoots.

She also plans to record people's stories and views with the aim of compiling the book, which she would like to see placed on the shelves of local libraries and even become part of the school curriculum.

Kathy, aged 45, said: "I have now relocated back to Walsall after carrying out workshops about racism and homophobia in a Special Needs School in Birmingham.

"I have also previously worked doing painting and decorating in Bridgnorth.

"It is an ambitious project but I plan to photograph and audio record the comments of 100 people and to tell their stories by staging exhibitions in local libraries in five areas next spring and summer.

"The first is planned to be held in Wolverhampton's Central Library in March and April.

"I also hope to stage them in Birmingham and the Black Country, Shropshire, Hereford and Worcester, Coventry and Warwickshire and Stoke and Staffordshire.

"It will be an 18-month long project and I aim to create a book which I hope to launch in 2023.

"So far I have been unable to get funding from the Arts Council but hope to gain backing for this project from elsewhere.

"As well as the art exhibitions I hope to carry out workshops at 20 schools in the five areas.