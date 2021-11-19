Walsall councillor given freeman honour

Doreen and Ian Shires at the Freeman of the Borough ceremony

Ian Shires was bestowed with the honour at a special council meeting on Wednesday (November 17) by the mayor of Walsall Rose Burley in front of family, guests and current councillors.

The 77-year-old spent 42 years representing the Willenhall North ward until his run came to an end in the local elections in May.

An emotional Mr Shires said he was humbled and surprised to receive the award – the first time it has been given since 2014 when Walsall rock legend Noddy Holder and borough doctor Professor Abdul Rashid Gatrad were made freemen.

Council leader Mike Bird and Walsall Labour group leader Aftab Nawaz, as well as a number of members from both parties paid tribute to Mr Shires, saying the award was “well deserved”.

Born in Walsall in 1944, his family lived in Coronation Road, Great Barr attending St Margaret’s Church of England School followed by Pelsall Secondary Modern.

He met Mrs Shires in 1963 and they married four years later and have two daughters Louise and Kirsty.

The family moved to New Invention, Willenhall, in 1975, which is where he met former Liberal Democrat councillor Stuart Perry and got into politics.

He was first elected in 1979 while Mrs Shires became one of the first Short Heath councillors when the ward was created in 1980, before she retired undefeated in 2016.

Mr Shires said: “I’m so honoured to be receiving this award. I’ve had so many messages it’s hard to know where to start.

“I really didn’t expect this so you can imagine my surprise when I was told I was being considered for honorary freeman. I feel very privileged. Thank you all.

“Walsall Council touches the lives of everyone living in this great town of ours. It’s been a pleasure to work with and get to know so many people at all levels within the organisation over the past 42 years.

“I know how hard they work for the benefit of the citizens. Most times under very difficult constraints.

“I’ve enjoyed working with and at times crossing swords with many members here tonight and sadly past members of the council who are no longer with us.

“Everyday was a school day as far as I was concerned there have always been new challenges, new opportunities and I’ve never been bored.

“But if anyone asked me just how long I’d been a councillor, my answer was always ‘not sure’.

“I’ve always looked at it as a four year rolling contract with the electors – something that none of us here should ever forget.

“I’ve seen many changes – some good, some not so good. One thing I feel has been lost over the years is a sense of humour. Things have got so serious, so personal at times. Life’s too short, we all need to lighten up a bit.”

He added: “There are a number of people I’d have loved to have shared this occasion with but sadly they are no longer with us.

“People like former councillor Eileen Pitt who was my deputy for so many years and former councillor Bob Pearce who was my agent in the early years.

“One person I would have dearly loved to have been here tonight, my big brother Irwin who sadly passed away earlier this year in the country he called home – USA. I miss him so much.

“There are three people in my life who are very special to me. My wife Doreen and our two fabulous daughters Louise and Kirsty.

“Over the years, they’ve allowed me to indulge myself in what can only be described as an obsession. Without their support and understanding, I would certainly not be here tonight.