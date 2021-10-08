Caldmore retirement complex gets £1 million transformation

svd

Nehemiah Housing Association invited Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz to Nehemiah Court retirement scheme in Caldmore to celebrate its transformation and meet residents.

The MP also planted a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative and the Plant A Tree For The Jubilee scheme.

The retirement complex of 34 flats opened in 2002 but over the last year all the communal areas were refurbished and a two-storey extension built.

Llewellyn Graham, Nehemiah Housing Association chief executive, said: “We were so excited about the celebrations on Friday to mark the refurbishment of one of our key retirement schemes and to also celebrate the start of Black History Month."

“We were delighted and honoured to be joined on the day by Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz, who officially opened the newly refurbished areas and extension at Nehemiah Court.”

The lounge and office facilities were relocated as part of the changes and on the lower ground floor, the unused kitchen and lounge have been converted into three flats and a scooter store room, and an unused staff room has been converted into a fourth new flat.

Llewellyn added: “All the improvements we’ve made as part of the refurbishment project mean we can now provide more independent and assisted care living to residents from the Walsall area.

“The celebrations on the 1st of October provided an opportunity to reveal all the changes and upgrades we’ve made. All our tenants and even some of their family members joined in the celebrations and were treated to afternoon tea with Valerie Vaz MP.

“We’re proud of all our innovative retirement schemes as they enable better health, wellbeing and lifestyle for the residents thanks to the flats being affordable and comfortable and part of a supportive community with plenty of onsite facilities.”