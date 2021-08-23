Record model bus collection sorted out at home of Walsall collectors

Geoff Price and his wife Linda have spent five weeks sorting out a massive part of their collection

Geoff and Linda Price, who live in Walsall, have been collecting the items including buses, trams and trolleybuses, over a number of decades.

It has seen the couple's collection, which takes up most of their home including in three rooms, named in the Guinness Book of World Records.

And now, for the past five weeks, they have spent their time sorting out and organising part of the massive collection which is situated in the loft.

Geoff, 70, who has been collecting the models since he was eight-year-olds, said: "My wife has been doing most of it [the sorting out].

"The loft was the last thing we had to sort out. We've got 14,941 models and we've spent the last five weeks sorting out the loft which is the largest section to complete the task we started in the beginning of the year.

"It's been a major task because it was all full of models. It's been a very big job and a lot of the models had been there since 2000 and it's amazing to see. We did it to try and get them sorted out because the collection has grown and grown and the sections get crowded and we try to keep similar models together.

"So this year, because my wife has retired, she decided we'll sort it out and that's what we've been doing. It was good because we're finding things we've bought years ago which has been pushed to the back and some rare models as well."

Geoff said there was three rooms in the house filled with models, alongside the loft space and a few cabinets where he and 65-year-old Linda, who retired from her job at Sandwell Council as a PA in May last year, like to keep some special models from their 14,941 collection. When Geoff and Linda married in 1973 their collection was made up of only 423 models.

The couple, who have been hosting the popular Walsall Wood Toy and Train Collectors Fair for around 30 years, said the event – held at Oak Park Active Leisure Centre in Walsall Wood – is likely to resume in January next year due to the site currently being used a vaccination centre.