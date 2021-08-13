Walsall Mayor Rose Burley and Town Crier Kevin Ward with friends. Photo: Gurdip Thandi LDR

‘We Are Walsall’ was launched to encourage more people back and give a much-needed shot in the arm for high streets and shopping centres which have suffered badly.

The launch coincided with the four day ‘continental market’ being held in Park Street until Saturday (August 14), which Walsall Council is already hailing a huge success.

At the height of the pandemic, the authority said footfall was 90 per cent less than what it had been but the green shoots of recovery are being seen with levels back to 70 per cent of pre-Covid times.

The campaign is being run as a result of grants worth more than £500,000 from the Reopening High Streets Safely and Welcome Back funds – supported by the European Regional Development Fund – and will feature pop-up events and family activities throughout the summer.

It will also see a high-profile advertising campaign on radio, large poster sites and street banners.

Walsall Council’s deputy leader Adrian Andrew said it is also hoped this will be the first stage of getting back on track with the authority’s ambitious Town Centre Masterplan which was stalled by coronavirus.

He said: “This is part of our welcome back, using the Government fund for the high street and we are putting these events on with the continental market and lots of different activities taking place.

“You can see it’s buzzing and brought a massive amount of people and footfall into Walsall and it’s the first step in terms of rebuilding, not just after the pandemic but also the pressures high streets have been under for a number of years.

“We are rebooting Walsall and rebuilding for the future. I’m delighted with the impact of the market. To see it so vibrant, active and noisy was an incredible feeling.

“We’ve been trying to push and be passionate and ambitious for the town for such a long time and this is just the start of what we want to achieve.

“From the feedback I’ve had, the response of traders has been incredible. People are here, enjoying themselves and spending.”

Mark Smith, aged 50, who runs The Sweet Shop on High Street, said: “Anything that promotes the town is great.

“What we really need to do is start addressing the fundamental problems in the town and anything that promotes that and gets businesses back in is great.

“I reported a loss last year, but thanks to the Government grants I can’t complain. That help was welcome. I was one of the lucky ones.

“Trade is ok since I reopened. Even though I missed Easter this year, there has been two Eids and that has more than made up for the loss.

“I’m optimistic as you can be for a town that has been hit hard by the last few years of retail decline.

“I’d like to see a better utilisation of the old market place and there is a great opportunity to bring in a producer or farmer’s market, perhaps once a month or take advantage of the town’s rich diversity with street cuisine from around the world.

“They do it in Lichfield once a month why not here? There has been a positive reaction to the international market and it brings in people who don’t normally shop in Walsall.”

And Saddlers Centre manager Melvin Glasby added: “It’s nice to see so many people out within the town centre again and coming back.

“It’s been a very difficult year for retailers throughout and this is now saying we are back open for business and hopefully it will continue to grow and make the town very successful.

“Covid has had a major impact. Our footfall dropped considerably, the same as every other town and city but it is coming back. It is still not back to what it was but we are getting very close.