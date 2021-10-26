The Christmas display last year at Eccleshall Road shops In Walton, Stone.

Plans for two “curtains” of LED Christmas lights have been submitted to the authority by Stone Town Council to decorate the row of shops at Eccleshall Road, Walton.

Town councillors now have to wait for a public consultation to end on Friday, November 5, and a decision to be made by the borough council before they can light up Walton has planned.

If the plans are approved two eight metre tall poles will be installed at the entrance to the car park and the lights will be strung from the poles to the shops.

A lighting assessment submitted as part of the application said: “The columns will be erected around the end of October each year and removed in mid-January. They will therefore be in place for a period of around 10-12 weeks each year.

“During that time, Christmas lights will normally be illuminated from the third week in November until the first week in January. The lights would normally be lit from around 3pm until around 12am, though this can sometimes vary according to local demand.”

Speaking at last week’s meeting Councillor Jill Hood, chairman of the Tourism and Town Promotion Committee, said: “We have waited a long time for this. Walton is going to have a great light display this year – I have every confidence in it.”

A resident living opposite the proposed display has already welcomed the plans. They said “We have no objection to the proposal and wish the application well in its progress to becoming a reality to brighten up this winter.”