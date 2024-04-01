Watch: Dream come true for artist as huge mural unveiled at her hometown football club to mark 148-year history

Fresh from being the first artist to have a creation placed in the Street Stories Project in Wolverhampton, fans at Stafford Rangers had chance to see her large scale mural at their Marston Road home which she was finishing off before the home game with Workington.

The mural features some of the club's most famous moments including three Wembley visits as well as notable players in their 148 year history and images from the town.

Eve, a former pupil at Walton High School in the town, has been coming to Stafford Rangers games for several years with her dad, David Whitfield, a lifelong fan and a regular on the terraces.