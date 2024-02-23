Chef at award-winning Italian restaurant achieves first stage towards Michelin star

Babak Taherkhani has completed training with internationally renowned Michelin star chef Clare Smyth at her Core restaurant in London.

He said: “It was one of the proudest moments in my life to work alongside a world-renowned chef and receive my Chef Academy diploma for the Michelin star chef course in front of the famous Michelin window."

Clare Smyth is the first and only British female chef to be awarded three Michelin stars for her restaurant Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill, London. Clare has appeared on television shows such as Masterchef and Saturday Kitchen and notably catered for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.