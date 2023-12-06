Staffordshire Police have announced that they have closed a road while they attend a serious collision on Bridge Street, Stafford.

This incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, with emergency services quickly closing these scenes and putting diversions into place.

Staffordshire Police have advised commuters to find alternative routes of travel while they deal with the incident.

On X, Staffordshire Police said: "We are currently dealing with a serious collision on Bridge Street, Stafford, this afternoon (6 December).

"The road is currently closed and we are advising motorists to find alternative routes. Updates will follow in due course."

Emergency Services have been approached for comment.