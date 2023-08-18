Appeal goes out for help finding missing teenager

Public help is being sought to help locate a missing teenager.

Mica has been missing from Stafford since 1pm on Thursday. Photo: Stafford Police
Stafford Police has released an image of 15-year-old Mica, who has gone missing, to ask for public help with finding her.

The force said she was last seen at 1pm on Thursday in Stafford and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Stafford Police said: "Have you seen missing 15-year-old Mica, from Stafford?

"She was last seen at 1pm yesterday (17 August) in Stafford.

"Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident 623 of 17 August."

