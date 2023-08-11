Hundreds of homes to be built in Stafford after developer purchases former MOD site

Housing construction group, Keepmoat, exchanged contracts to purchase the site in Beaconside, from Homes England.

The new build will offer 420 homes, with at least 30 per cent of those being affordable, on the land purchased from the government's housing agency.

Amanda Bishop, regional managing director for Keepmoat West Midlands, said: "As one of Homes England's leading delivery partners, we are delighted to be working in partnership with them to deliver this scheme.

"This is another flagship development for Keepmoat West Midlands, and we are very proud to have exchanged contracts on the site.

"The new homes will be built using modern construction methods and, working with key industry partners, we will be providing homes which are energy efficient, environmentally friendly and affordable."

Work is due to start at Beaconside in October 2024, with construction over a five-year period.

The first phase of housing is expected to be delivered in April 2025.

Ms Bishop continued: "Central to our plans at Beaconside is the regeneration of the Brownfield site currently used by the MOD into a thriving, aspiring place to live.