New care home approved next to supermarket

An image of the land at Silkmore Lane where a new care home Is proposed. Photo: Google Street View

Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee approved the latest application for a 75-bed facility on scrubland next to the Co-op at Silkmore Lane on Wednesday after hearing there was a shortfall of care beds in the area.

Planning permission was previously granted in 2016 to Harixon Ltd for a care home on the land, subject to 17 conditions.

All but one of the conditions was discharged by the authority, which refused to discharge a condition relating to drainage in 2021.

Harixon Ltd lodged an appeal against the council’s refusal to discharge the condition, which was allowed earlier this year.

A new application for a care home came forward in 2020 from Cinnamon Care Collection Ltd and Muller Senior Living and this was considered by the planning committee on Wednesday.

Members heard that the previous application’s consent meant that there was a fallback position for development even if they refused permission for the latest proposals.

Patrick Downes, who spoke in support of the application at Wednesday’s meeting, said: "The principle of a care home development was established in 2016 and it’s now accepted that that scheme has been implemented.

“There is no reason to withhold planning permission. What you are being asked to consider is minor design changes – the application is an alternative scheme with a material benefit in drainage terms.

“The site is classed as a brownfield site. It is in a sustainable location with good access to facilities and public transport.”

Councillors Ralph Cooke, Ann Edgeller, Bryan Cross and Marnie Phillips called the application in so the committee could consider flooding issues.

Councillor Cooke told members: “Much water has flowed under the bridge since the planning application emerged several years ago.

“I called it in then for further discussion on flooding risks at the site and the Environment Agency objected to the application on those grounds.

"But since then, the Environment Agency has reconsidered its position on the basis of the new information and calculations and has withdrawn its original objection.