Residents fear borough council's new policy is 'encouraging sex establishments'

Stafford Borough Council\'s Civic Centre at Riverside Stafford. Photo: Staffordshire LDR Kerry Ashdown

Local authorities were given more power to control the number and location of sex establishments in their area in 2011 – and 12 years on Stafford Borough Council has devised a draft policy for the area.

A six week public consultation has taken place on the draft policy, which if formally approved will cover sex shops, sex cinemas and venues offering sexual entertainment such as lap or pole dancing, strip shows or topless bars. The consultation closed last month and borough council cabinet members considered the response at their meeting on Thursday.

Deputy leader Rob Kenney said that 11 responses were received during the public consultation. He added: “Seven were from local residents and a borough councillor, who were generally concerned that the policy was being introduced to encourage sex establishments into the borough, that women should not be exploited and that the council should not be encouraging these sorts of establishments.

“Whilst none of the latter representations make any specific recommendations for revision to the draft policy, officers consider that it might be appropriate to revise the introductory section of the policy to clarify its purpose. It is important to stress that the council is not seeking to adopt a moral stance through the adoption of this policy.

“Parliament has made it lawful to operate sex establishments and they are a legitimate part of the retail and leisure sector for our economy.”

Another resident advised the council it “should not be getting involved in making it more difficult for businesses to set up or exist”, cabinet members were also told.

But Staffordshire Police and the area’s Safer Partnerships Team supported the introduction of the policy. A cabinet report said: ” The council’s statutory duty, as a licensing authority, is to regulate such premises in accordance with the law.

“The Safer Partnerships Team have made specific recommendations in relation to CCTV provision on entrances and exits, which has been added into the updated policy. In addition their recommendation to amend the policy, making it clear to prospective applicants that any offence relating to modern slavery or human trafficking would give just cause to immediately revoke the licence, has also been incorporated into the final version of the policy.”