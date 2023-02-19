Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man suffers burns to feet in house fire 'started accidentally by smoking materials'

By David StubbingsStaffordPublished: Comments

The dangers of not putting out cigarettes properly have been repeated by fire chiefs after a man suffered burns in a house fire.

Fire chiefs say they've attended two blazes in a week caused by smoking materials
Fire chiefs say they've attended two blazes in a week caused by smoking materials

Firefighters from Stafford, Rising Brook and Stone were called to Tixall Road in Stafford where they put out the blaze and rescued a man who had suffered burns to his feet.

Hose reel jets and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the flames, with one man rescued from the building by fire crews and two people treated at the scene by paramedics.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has said it's believed the fire started accidentally and caused by smoking materials.

Station Manager Tim Hollingworth said: "If you smoke in your home, it's absolutely vital that you are cautious and ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it.

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy properties but also cost you your life."

Station Manager Hollingsworth said the blaze on Wednesday evening was the second crews had attended in a week that had been caused by smoking materials.

"It’s really important that the public are aware of the be aware of the potential fire risks and follow our safety advice," he added.

Advice includes making sure cigarettes are fully extinguished and carefully disposed of, not smoking in bed, using a proper ash tray which can't burn or tip over, taking extra care when tired, drinking or taking drugs/medication and keeping matches and lighters away from children.

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News