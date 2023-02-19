Man suffers burns to feet in house fire 'started accidentally by smoking materials'

Fire chiefs say they've attended two blazes in a week caused by smoking materials

Firefighters from Stafford, Rising Brook and Stone were called to Tixall Road in Stafford where they put out the blaze and rescued a man who had suffered burns to his feet.

Hose reel jets and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the flames, with one man rescued from the building by fire crews and two people treated at the scene by paramedics.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has said it's believed the fire started accidentally and caused by smoking materials.

Station Manager Tim Hollingworth said: "If you smoke in your home, it's absolutely vital that you are cautious and ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it.

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy properties but also cost you your life."

Station Manager Hollingsworth said the blaze on Wednesday evening was the second crews had attended in a week that had been caused by smoking materials.

"It’s really important that the public are aware of the be aware of the potential fire risks and follow our safety advice," he added.