Stafford set for recreation of Fawlty Towers at the Gatehouse Theatre

By Adam SmithStaffordPublished:

Fans of the iconic British sitcom Fawlty Towers will be in their element at a new stage show in Stafford.

Drew Cameron plays Manuel
Phoney Towers Gatehouse in Stafford on Friday (10 February).

The comedy was named the best British TV programme of all time by the British Film Institute in 2000 and Phoney Towers captures John Cleese's madcap humour.

Basil is played by Phil Hoyles, Sybil by Ian Blight and Manuel by impressionist Drew Cameron and even includes an immersive aspect with hilarious audience participation.

Brighton based Cameron, who appeared on Opportunity Knocks as a 15-year-old and reached the final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, said: “Although Fawlty Towers remains memorable half a century since it appeared, this stage show will appeal to fans both young and old.

“Despite only a dozen episodes aired, the TV show was arguably a masterpiece and understandably remains adored by millions across the globe.

“It has embedded itself into British culture even after all of these years, and we are massive fans. Audiences at Phoney Towers will be treated to the best of Basil, Sybil, Manuel and an array of surprise VIP guests at Torquay’s fictional hotel.”

He added: "This must-see stage show, full of irony and satire, has seen the characterisation and script writing updated to include musical mischief and audience participation.

"I am sure there will be plenty of laughter in the aisles at the Gatehouse Theatre.

Basil's character has been mastered with all the mannerisms and short temper of John Cleese’s character by Phil Hoyles.

Permanently put down by his wife Sybil Basil will give the audience a rendition of goose-steps before he utters one of the most famous lines in British television “Don’t mention the war”.

Phoney Towers is playing at the Gatehouse Theatre in Stafford (telephone 01785 619080) on Friday, February 10 at 7.30pm.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

