Staffordshire Federation of Women's Institutes hold their 50th carol service

The Reverend Danny Payne led the service with Trustees of the Staffordshire Federation giving readings that told the Nativity story. Margaret Outen provided the organ music to accompany well known carols that filled the church.

Helen Newman, Chairman of Staffordshire Federation of Women's Institutes said: "Our Carol Service is a well-loved tradition and it is lovely to see so many WI members at this great church today. Coming together to celebrate Christmas is always a highlight in our calendar of events and it is wonderful to think that the Staffordshire Federation has achieved half a century of Carol Services.