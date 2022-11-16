Around £1.2 million could be saved if two Staffordshire councils share top teams, reports say

Stafford Borough Council

Bosses at both Cannock Chase District Council and Stafford Borough Council are expected to back the proposals at two cabinet meetings held next week.

It will see the authorities share its top teams – apart from services surrounding housing stock in Cannock Chase and the running of elections for both areas.

But council chiefs have reassured people each council will maintain its individual identity, with councillors still being in full control of the decision making.

Councillor Olivia Lyons, leader of Cannock Chase District Council, said: "Our councils have built a good working relationship. In view of the challenges we both face, this is a logical step to take. It removes duplication, helps to protect the services each Council provides and ensures we are working efficiently.

"That said, we are clear that it is imperative to preserve our unique local identities. Each Council will continue to set its own agenda and ensure decisions are taken at a local level for the benefit of residents."

The move could save around £1.2 million overall including a reduction of almost £90,000 in senior management costs.

Councillor Patrick Farrington, leader of Stafford Borough Council, added: “This is about protecting vital services that we deliver to our communities in the face of significant financial pressures while enabling us to continue our ambitious plans for growth in our borough.

“And in doing so our residents will retain their own councils and have their own locally elected members making the key decisions that affect their communities.”