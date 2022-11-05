Takeaway has licence suspended after reports of 'threatening behaviour'

Peppers In Bridge Street Stafford. Photo: Staffordshire LDR Kerry Ashdown

Peppers on Stafford’s Bridge Street has its licence suspended for six weeks for failing to comply with two objectives, after Staffordshire Police called in a review.

The meeting was resumed on November 1 after being adjourned on October 6 when the committee discovered that the licence holder, Khateeb Ullah Khan, may not have received council correspondence and should be given more time to obtain legal advice.

In a closed-door meeting, the licensing sub-committee heard that the licence holder had been undermining the licensing objectives relating to prevention of crime and disorder and public safe. These included CCTV not being set to the correct time, door staff not wearing yellow high visibility jackets while on duty, and an incident register not being maintained at the premises.

The committee heard that on May 2, 2022, the licence holder behaved in a threatening and violent manner, and Mr Khan had received two police cautions relating to breaches of the premises licence conditions.