Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New plans lodged to revive fortunes of vacant Stafford town centre pub

By Kerry AshdownStaffordPublished:

Fresh plans have been put forward to convert a boarded up town centre pub into a restaurant and flats.

The Tavern in Stafford
The Tavern in Stafford

Stafford Borough Council officers turned down proposals for extensions to The Tavern, in Greengate Street, in Stafford town centre last year due to concerns about the effect on residents living in nearby flats.

The latest application proposes partial demolition of an existing single-storey rear outrigger, a three storey side extension and two storey rear extension to the building. The pub, which has been closed for several years, would be transformed into a restaurant.

A supporting letter submitted as part of the application said: “The proposed ground floor would become a restaurant with bar or servery, kitchen, store areas, toilet facilities, seating areas and separate bin stores for the restaurant and residential uses. The first and second floors would be utilised as two bedroom self-contained apartments with a self-contained studio-flat in the roof space.

“This revised application seeks to address and resolve the above reasons for refusal. Firstly, the proposed rear extension has been significantly reduced in width by 5m, so that it is now over 6m. away from the two windows concerned and these are also at an oblique angle.

“The proposal is, therefore, unlikely now to impact at all on the amenity of the occupiers of the flats within the adjacent building. Secondly, appropriate and discreet areas of bin storage have now been incorporated into the overall scheme design.”

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News

By Kerry Ashdown

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News