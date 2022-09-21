New plans lodged to revive fortunes of vacant Stafford town centre pub

The Tavern in Stafford

Stafford Borough Council officers turned down proposals for extensions to The Tavern, in Greengate Street, in Stafford town centre last year due to concerns about the effect on residents living in nearby flats.

The latest application proposes partial demolition of an existing single-storey rear outrigger, a three storey side extension and two storey rear extension to the building. The pub, which has been closed for several years, would be transformed into a restaurant.

A supporting letter submitted as part of the application said: “The proposed ground floor would become a restaurant with bar or servery, kitchen, store areas, toilet facilities, seating areas and separate bin stores for the restaurant and residential uses. The first and second floors would be utilised as two bedroom self-contained apartments with a self-contained studio-flat in the roof space.

“This revised application seeks to address and resolve the above reasons for refusal. Firstly, the proposed rear extension has been significantly reduced in width by 5m, so that it is now over 6m. away from the two windows concerned and these are also at an oblique angle.