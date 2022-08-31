Notification Settings

Firefighters tackle grassland wildfire in Stafford

By Lauren Hill

Firefighters have been tackling a wildfire in Stafford.

Shortly after 1.25pm on Wednesday crews from Rising Brook, Hanley, Stone and Eccleshall were dispatched to a rural area near Fairoak Bank.

A wildfire within a grassland, roughly 150 metres by 200 metres was alight when firefighters arrived.

A tweet by Staffordshire fire and rescue said crews were using 20-litre backpacks to contain the blaze, using hand-held pumps and beaters to control the fire.

Two crews remained in attendance on Wednesday evening to make sure the area was dampened down and left safe.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.



