Firefighters tackle grassland wildfire in Stafford

Shortly after 1.25pm on Wednesday crews from Rising Brook, Hanley, Stone and Eccleshall were dispatched to a rural area near Fairoak Bank.

A wildfire within a grassland, roughly 150 metres by 200 metres was alight when firefighters arrived.

A tweet by Staffordshire fire and rescue said crews were using 20-litre backpacks to contain the blaze, using hand-held pumps and beaters to control the fire.