An aerial view of the new Pets at Home site being developed north of Stafford. Photo: Staffordshire County Council

Work is under way to build a large Pets at Home site off the A34 Stone Road at Redhill. The major distribution centre, which is expected to employ more than 750 people, is set to open later this year and the overall plans include a new roundabout to provide access to the development.

Now council chiefs have announced a string of closures on the route which have been planned to coincide with an expected "quieter period".

Tha A34 section in both directions between Yarlet Lane and Redhill roundabout will close from 8pm on August 10 until 6am the next day.

A signed diversion route will be in place via A51, A518, A513 and vice-versa. Work will include electrical modifications and road resurfacing.

Access to Redhill Business Park will be maintained from the Redhill roundabout northbound only, with vehicles exiting it needing to go southbound. Access to all other properties will be along the southbound carriageway from the A51 junction.

Commercial property developer Stoford is building the 670,000sq ft storage and distribution centre for Pets at Home. The developer is also funding the construction of a new roundabout.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: "This is a significant business development which will bring hundreds of jobs to Staffordshire. It is in a prime location with excellent connectivity on the A34 and close to the M6 J14.

“This is a major road project but vital in providing adequate access to the development and maintaining good traffic flow to traffic on the A34.

“Next week’s closure has been scheduled overnight and at a quieter period on the network, and a range of works coordinated during the closure to minimise disruption.

“We’d like to remind people travelling on this route during the closure to allow additional time and would like to thank people for their patience.”