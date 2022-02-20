Police growing concerned for missing Stafford woman

Louise Shelton, 42, was last seen at around 1.30 pm on February 17.
Staffordshire Police tweeted: "We need your help to find 42 yr old Louise Shelton from Stafford.
"She was last seen at around 1.30 pm on 17th February."
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 834 of February 17.
#MISSING We need your help to find 42 yr old Louise Shelton from Stafford. She was last seen at around 1.30 pm on 17th February. Please call 101 quoting incident 834 of 17th February.— Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 19, 2022
PLEASE SHARE THIS APPEAL pic.twitter.com/jL64afgW0Z