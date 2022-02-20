Notification Settings

Police growing concerned for missing Stafford woman

By Lisa O'Brien

Police are growing concerned about a Stafford woman who was last seen a few days ago.

Louise Shelton

Louise Shelton, 42, was last seen at around 1.30 pm on February 17.

Staffordshire Police tweeted: "We need your help to find 42 yr old Louise Shelton from Stafford.

"She was last seen at around 1.30 pm on 17th February."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 834 of February 17.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

