Churchyard blunder leads to exhumation of buried ashes in Codsall

Normally consent for exhumation is refused on the basis of the Church of England's philosophy that a last resting place should be just that. Exhumation is only approved if there has been a mistake or there are exceptional circumstances.

Brian Lawrence Appleby died last year at the age of 88 and his ashes were buried in the churchyard.

However, it has now emerged that there had been a mistake in the lay-out of grave spaces for ashes in that part of the church yard and they are so close together that it is difficult for people to visit some graves without treading on others.