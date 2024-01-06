Shropshire carpenter, 40, found dead at home by friend, inquest hears

Warren Keith Pettet, aged 40, was discovered at his home in Ash Grove, Albrighton on December 14 last year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was told that emergency services attended after a call from a concerned friend.

Nothing could be done to save Mr Pettet, who was born in Wombourne, Staffordshire. Paramedics confirmed his death at the scene.

Police officers who attended were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances or any third party involvement in Mr Pettet's death. His body was identified by a friend.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to April 12 this year.