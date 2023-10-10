Turtle recovered two days after being stolen from pet shop

By James VukmirovicSouth StaffordshirePublished: Last Updated: Comments

A turtle has been returned safely after being stolen from a South Staffordshire pet shop.

The turtle was taken from Doolittles, but recovered two days later. Photo: Google Street Map
The turtle was taken from Doolittles, but recovered two days later. Photo: Google Street Map

The turtle was tracked down and recovered two days after being taken from Doolittles Pet and Aquatic Superstore on Bridgnorth Road in Shipley on Wednesday, October 4.

The incident saw a woman enter the store, pick up the turtle from its tank and put it in her handbag before leaving in a car parked outside.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were able to identify the car and track down the person responsible, with a 31-year-old woman from Wolverhampton being issued with a community resolution order and the turtle returned to its home two days later.

PC Darren Wilkes, who dealt with the case alongside Sergeant Dudley Pinson, said: “Officers from the wildlife crime team worked quickly to track down this animal and return it to its grateful owners.

"Thankfully, no harm came to the turtle and it is now relaxing under a heat lamp after the ordeal.

“We are committed to supporting residents and businesses of the rural community and will continue to proactively investigate crime and deter offenders as much as we can across Staffordshire.”

South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News