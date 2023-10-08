Popular beer festival a success as it sees bumper crowds

Organiser Andy Evans and his wife Kelly share a pint with some of the volunteers

The Codsall Beer Festival has become an annual favourite in the village since the first festival in 2015 and the latest edition was no different, with two days of food, drink and entertainment from the village hall on Wolverhampton Road.

There were 30 beers on offer for those attending to try, plus 10 ciders and perrys and a unique food menu of Indian items, including tandoori meats, curries, samosas and onion bhajis for people to try.

For those wanting to sit and listen to some music, there was plenty of offer, with two stages offering acoustic artists and rock bands alike, and two marquees full of seating for people to sit and enjoy their drinks.

Organiser Andy Evans, who organises the event with his wife Kelly, said he felt the festival had been the best one ever held, saying that more people than ever had attended and the good weather had brought more people out.

He said: "It went really well and I think it's the best one we've ever had, just based on the attendance as, on Friday, we had an extra 200 people there than we've had in previous years and that meant some of the ales were already starting to run low.

"There was a pure volume of people that day and then, on Saturday, the weather was really good and it just brought more people in, to the point where we had to open up the marquee as it was getting like a greenhouse.

"There were lots of people outside and a lot of families, for which we put out inflatables for the kids, and I think over the two days, we had about 1,800 people attend.

"At one point, we were running so low on beer glasses that I had to go home and get all the spare ones we'd accumulated over the years, which was about 800, and we through all of those as well."

Mr Evans said that the sales had been really high for the festival, with people saying that the price of admission and tokens had been good and affordable, and spoke about the most popular beers at the festival.

He said: "We had a beer from Burning Soul from Birmingham called 0121 Brew One, which was really popular at the craft bar, then we had a Czech lager on called Comrage which was also really popular.

"Hotline Blend from Bristol Beer Factory was a top one, then from the ciders, we had some different ones like Celtic Marches Worcester's Pornstar Martini and Tutti Frutti, which were both great and we only had a few boxes of each left at the end."

Mr Evans said he felt the festival was popular due to the location, the beers of offer and the music and food and the atmosphere.

He said: "I think the way we set it up and the choice of beers makes it popular, plus there's good music on and we try to mix it up every year.

"I've had a lot of people come to me and tell me it was one of the best beer festivals they go to because of the price and layout and they find that beer here costs the same as in the pub, so it's all really good.

"I'll have a few weeks to recover from this, but I know that people are already asking me when the next one is happening and will get me in the village, so it shows how popular it is."