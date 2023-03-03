Concerns mount over missing 14-year-old Wombourne girl

Cerys. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Cerys, from Wombourne, was last seen between 1pm and 3pm on March 2 in the village area and is described as being around 5ft and white.

She is of a slim build with dark brown hair past the shoulder and blonde strands at the front. The 14-year-old was last seen wearing leggings, a black Nike coat and black Nike trainers with white trim and green details.