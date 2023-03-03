Notification Settings

Concerns mount over missing 14-year-old Wombourne girl

By Thomas ParkesSouth StaffordshirePublished:

Concerns are mounting over a 14-year-old girl who went missing from South Staffordshire.

Cerys. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Cerys. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Cerys, from Wombourne, was last seen between 1pm and 3pm on March 2 in the village area and is described as being around 5ft and white.

She is of a slim build with dark brown hair past the shoulder and blonde strands at the front. The 14-year-old was last seen wearing leggings, a black Nike coat and black Nike trainers with white trim and green details.

Anyone who has seen her or those who might know of her whereabouts are asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 585 of March 2 or by using the Live Chat function on staffordshire.police.uk

By Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

