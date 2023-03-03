Concerns mount over missing 14-year-old Wombourne girl

Cerys, from Wombourne, was last seen between 1pm and 3pm on March 2 in the village area and is described as being around 5ft and white.
She is of a slim build with dark brown hair past the shoulder and blonde strands at the front. The 14-year-old was last seen wearing leggings, a black Nike coat and black Nike trainers with white trim and green details.
Anyone who has seen her or those who might know of her whereabouts are asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 585 of March 2 or by using the Live Chat function on staffordshire.police.uk