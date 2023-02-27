Work continuing to identify man who died with dog after canal boat fire

Emergency services were called to the scene at Wobaston Road, off Pendeford Mill Lane, in Bilbrook at around 2.43am on Friday.
A man and his dog were discovered dead after the blaze was extinguished and a post-mortem is due to take place shortly.
His death is still being treated as unexplained and the boat has since been removed from the canal for forensic examination.
The force is working with the Canal and River Trust, West Midlands Fire Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service for the investigation.