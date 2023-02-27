Notification Settings

Work continuing to identify man who died with dog after canal boat fire

By Thomas ParkesSouth StaffordshirePublished:

Work is continuing to identify a man who died along with a dog after a fire on a canal boat in South Staffordshire.

The scene off Pendeford Mill Lane in Bilbrook
The scene off Pendeford Mill Lane in Bilbrook

Emergency services were called to the scene at Wobaston Road, off Pendeford Mill Lane, in Bilbrook at around 2.43am on Friday.

A man and his dog were discovered dead after the blaze was extinguished and a post-mortem is due to take place shortly.

His death is still being treated as unexplained and the boat has since been removed from the canal for forensic examination.

The force is working with the Canal and River Trust, West Midlands Fire Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service for the investigation.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

