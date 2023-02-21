Three people arrested after dog and car were stolen from a property in Staffordshire

Police were called to a property in Kinver after the animal and a LandRover Evoque were stolen on February 19.

Two men and a 16 year-old from the Black Country were arrested but have been released on bail, police have said.

The vehicle was recovered by the force in Tipton but investigations continue into tracking down the missing pet.

A spokeswoman from Staffordshire Police said: "The victim, a woman in her 20s, reported three men stealing her dog and her vehicle.

"Officers from West Midlands Police and Staffordshire officers working as part of Operation Bormus investigated and used a stinger to stop the car in the Tipton area.

"Two men were detained at the scene and a boy was arrested a short time later. They have all since been placed on conditional police bail while our investigation continues.

"Officers continue to carry out inquiries in order to locate the missing dog."

A man, aged 38, from Tipton, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, possession of a weapon in a public place and driving while disqualified.