Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three people arrested after dog and car were stolen from a property in Staffordshire

By Isabelle ParkinSouth StaffordshirePublished:

Three people have been arrested after a woman had her dog and car stolen from her home in South Staffordshire.

Police were called to a property in Kinver after the animal and a LandRover Evoque were stolen on February 19.

Two men and a 16 year-old from the Black Country were arrested but have been released on bail, police have said.

The vehicle was recovered by the force in Tipton but investigations continue into tracking down the missing pet.

A spokeswoman from Staffordshire Police said: "The victim, a woman in her 20s, reported three men stealing her dog and her vehicle.

"Officers from West Midlands Police and Staffordshire officers working as part of Operation Bormus investigated and used a stinger to stop the car in the Tipton area.

"Two men were detained at the scene and a boy was arrested a short time later. They have all since been placed on conditional police bail while our investigation continues.

"Officers continue to carry out inquiries in order to locate the missing dog."

A man, aged 38, from Tipton, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, possession of a weapon in a public place and driving while disqualified.

Another man, aged 18, from Tipton, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and a 16-year-old boy, from West Bromwich, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News