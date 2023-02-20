Notification Settings

Teenage boy seriously injured falling from bike in Wombourne

By Eleanor LawsonSouth StaffordshirePublished:

An ambulance and paramedics rushed to a road in Wombourne after a teenage cyclist was seriously injured in a bike accident.

A teenage boy sustained serious injuries after he fell from his bike near Billy Buns Lane, Wombourne. Photo: Google
The teenager fell near Billy Buns Lane on Sunday and received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene, before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.53pm on Sunday to a patient that had fallen from a bike nearby Billy Buns Lane, Wombourne in Wolverhampton.

“One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and a paramedic manager attended the scene.

“Upon arrival we found a teenage boy with serious injuries that were not life-threatening. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.”

