Teenage boy seriously injured falling from bike in Wombourne

The teenager fell near Billy Buns Lane on Sunday and received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene, before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.53pm on Sunday to a patient that had fallen from a bike nearby Billy Buns Lane, Wombourne in Wolverhampton.
“One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and a paramedic manager attended the scene.
“Upon arrival we found a teenage boy with serious injuries that were not life-threatening. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.”