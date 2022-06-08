New Wombourne hairdressers provides boost for charity

The opening of Rory Antonio

Rory Antonio Hair opened in Wombourne with salon owner Rory bringing 14 years of hairdressing experience.

And on the opening weekend, the new hairdressers held a charity event for Compton Hospice.

Small businesses joined together to donate prizes for the event and more than £500 was raised which family and friends kindly topped up to £1000.

Rory said of his new venture: "We are over the moon to have opened our hairdressing business in the wonderful village of Wombourne.

"We offer a wide range of services from our hair stylists, beauticians and aesthetics doctor working to make you feel fabulous!"

Rory, previously worked at the Dorchester Hotel in London and taught at the L’Oreal and Wella Academies is also working with local colleges training upcoming hairdressers and beauticians, setting them up with their own NVQs and qualifications.