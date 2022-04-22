Residents in South Staffordshire to receive blue bag for cardboard and paper waste

Residents are set to receive blue bags for their paper and card recycling.

The new scheme, set to be rolled out next month, will lead to an "improved recycling performance", less contamination and a more cost-effective service.

Householders will retain their current blue bins for all other recyclable materials – glass, cans and plastic. The reusable blue bags should be presented alongside residents’ blue bins – with both being collected as usual on each area’s recycling collection day every fortnight.

Each household will receive one bag to begin with, but those who produce more card and paper can request an extra bag if they find one is insufficient. Bags will be delivered from May 9, with the new collection regime to fully commence on May 23. Residents are asked to start using the bags as soon as they arrive.

Some properties including flats and communal properties will not receive bags and will instead receive updated recycling bins for separate paper and card collection. Each bag will be weighted at the bottom, to prevent them from blowing away, and will have a lid which can be sealed on all sides. They are also waterproof, so can be stored alongside residents’ other bins outside.

South Staffordshire Council is the latest local authority across Staffordshire to introduce the new system; with the blue recycling bags already in use in Stafford and Newcastle under Lyme – as well as many other areas across the country.

Councillor Leonard Bates BEM, cabinet member for community services, said: “South Staffordshire Council takes great pride in delivering an excellent waste and recycling collection service to its residents.

“By making this change to our service, we continue to ensure that our residents receive a service which reflects best practice in the waste and recycling sector, and proactively achieves the modern standards which are forthcoming on the national scale.”