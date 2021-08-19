Bombs and crocodiles: What a 100 years for Victor!

Victor 'Nobby' Clarke with his guard of honour and his nephew Geoff Rogers

Members of the Trysull Bell-Ringers gathered at the weekend to perform a Quarter Peel of Bells at All Saits Church in Trysull in celebration of the centenary of Victor, known affectionately to his friends as "Nobby".

Victor celebrated his big day with an afternoon tea party for family and friends at the sheltered accommodation in Victoria Grove, Wombourne, where he has lived since 1985.

During the day the bachelor, who has always kept himself fit and healthy, recalled many of his experiences to his friends.

He said the secret to a long and happy life was "always being an honest man".

Victor also said that he enjoyed a tot of Talisker whisky every night before going to bed.

Originally born in Lowestoft, he travelled around the country as a boy as his father was a chandler working with the fishing industry.

He joined the Shropshire Light Infantry, then the 13th Paratroop division, and completed his service in the Hampshires, now known as the Royal Hampshires.

Victor remembers the dropping of the nuclear bomb by the United States on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

He said: "While in the Paras we were waiting to be dropped over enemy territory and we were suddenly told to stand down.

"We were all kitted out ready to go to the plane but were then told we were not going.

"A few days later we found out that the Hiroshima bomb had been dropped.

"The bomb was a terrible thing but it undoubtedly saved myself and my fellow solders that day."

He also remembers well a strange and daunting encounter he had with a crocodile in Malaya while acting as a dispatch rider.

Victor said: "I was riding the motorcycle through a jungle area and saw a bridge ahead and in front of me was a crocodile.

"I do not know who was the most surprised, myself or the crocodile.

"The motorcycle I was riding was making an awful lot of noise and I think it was this that frightened the croc and he went off in the opposite direction."

Victor has always enjoyed an active life of walking, hiking, camping, climbing and as a member of the Trysull Bell-Ringers.

He was a keen member and took part in the ringing of bells at Wombourne.

During his working life as a young man he was a welder with Chubb in Wednesfield and also spent time working in Canada.

He returned to his old job when his mother became unwell and officially retired when he was 55.

Victor has always retained his sense of humour, and Mary Rogers, his niece by marriage, aged 67 and also from Wombourne, could not resist baking a cake with special embellishments featuring a dispatch rider and a crocodile.

There was even a blow-up crocodile at the party to remind Victor of his unusual encounter during his service during the war.