Staffordshire pub is back open after death at nearby lake

The Horns at Slitting Mill near Rugeley closed for several hours due to the incident on Thursday.

It said: "Due to an incident today at The Lake that we share our grounds with, we are currently remaining closed for the police and respect. No one to use our carpark please today until after 5pm."

The lake sits next to the pub, which is on the main road towards Hednesford and Rugeley.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman confirmed there had been a death but said it was "non-suspicious".

The pub has since reopened today, with staff members saying "we are back open as usual today".

Emergency services have been approached for more information.