Lichfield company launches Christmas campaign to support Age UK

Legionella and Fire Safe Services (LFS) has launched 'Stockings for Smiles' in partnership with Age UK Staffordshire.

The campaign will aim to bring joy and warmth to the lives of elderly residents in the community, reaching out to those experiencing loneliness.

The company is set to create a wide range of festive stockings and is asking for donations of small gifts, puzzles, books, or gadgets to fill them.

Kym Morris, Business Manager at Legionella and Fire Safe Services, said: "We are trying to get 200 stockings made up and want to do our bit to make a difference for the elderly in our community, who may be feeling isolated.

"Hampers are a wonderful gift but we wanted to do something different. So rather than chocolates and other items we came up with the idea of stockings with things to provide people with activities to do in order to combat loneliness.

"We are proud to be working with Age UK on this campaign. Their current television advertising campaign is very poignant and emotional.

"We shouldn't forget about the elderly. They are responsible for where we all are today, helping build our lives, bringing children into the world and sacrificing so much during war."

Managing Director Steve Morris added: "No one should feel alone at Christmas, and when Kym approached me with this idea, I immediately said yes.

"I feel strongly about helping the local community and, this way, other businesses in the local area can join us in bringing some joy to people, who truly need to feel cared for at Christmas time."

Karen Leighton, Head of Care Improvement, Age UK Staffordshire, added: "Age UK Staffordshire is a registered charity engaging with people over the age of 50 years who have lived in Staffordshire for over 25 years.

"We offer a variety of support, including day opportunities for people living with dementia and other complex needs, in a welcoming, relaxed, and friendly atmosphere.

"We aim to stimulate physical, recreational, creative, and social skills.

"Age UK Staffordshire also offers a Help at Home service, which provides tailored practical assistance and vital support in people's own homes.

"We aim to prevent social isolation and keep people living at home for as long as possible. We are very grateful to Legionella and Fire Safe Services for the wonderful campaign for Christmas.

"It will bring so many smiles to our community, and we are eagerly looking forward to their visit to our daycare centres in December, where these stockings will be handed out by the Company's Elves. It is such a heartwarming and caring thing to do."

Any businesses or individuals who wants to support the campaign can drop off contributions at Legionella and Fire Safe Services, Britannia House Britannia Way, Lichfield WS14 9UY or email smiles@legionellaandfiresafe.co.uk