Two men in hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries after two lorry and car crash

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 6.38am to a collision involving two HGV vehicles and a car at the junction of Streetway Road and Roman Road on the A5 Shenstone in Lichfield on Tuesday.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a merit trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, a basics emergency doctor and a critical care car from the air ambulance service attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found two men who were the drivers of the first HGV and the car.

“The driver of the HGV was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service.

"Once extricated, he was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic travelling on board for continued treatment en route.

“The driver of the car was assessed and had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

"He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“He was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with staff from the Air Ambulance Service travelling on board for continued treatment en route.

“The driver of the second lorry did not require treatment from ambulance staff.”