New McDonalds in Lichfield among planning applications

The new McDonald’s would be built once the Co-op has relocated to a new office in the city centre.

The 79 seater restaurant will be accompanied with an external play area.

The restaurant will create more than 120 full and part time jobs and, according to recent figures, McDonald’s contributed £4.12 million to the economy in Lichfield.

Eight residents have objected to the proposal, citing that Lichfield has two McDonalds and there is not a need for a third.

Annabelle Smallman, who would live behind the McDonald’s site, strongly objected to the application.

Ms Smallman said: “Not only will this bring traffic, air pollution and noise pollution to the area and so close to our house we are concerned about the health impacts of this proposed planning application. Health impacts which are not only physically but also mentally.

“I do not wish to hear cars constantly driving around the drive-thru all day every day.

"I am also concerned young kids will hang around the property causing trouble for neighbours and use the area around our house as a place to loiter and meet up and maybe be violent, as so many of these fast food restaurants have an issue with young people using them for meet up points for fights.”

As well as a 40-space car park the restaurant will make use of a ‘fast forward lane’ which allows customers to attend a third window if there is a delay in their order.

It is hoped that this will allow traffic flow to be maintained through the drive-thru and will help prevent a build up for traffic.

In its supporting statement, McDonald’s says: “The proposals provide the opportunity for McDonald’s to meet a long-standing requirement for a restaurant to serve this catchment area, to meet customer demand and introduce additional choice in the market.

"The proposed development represents a multi-million pound investment creating jobs both during the construction and operation phases, resulting in many associated economic benefits for the local area

“The design and layout of the proposal is appropriate in the area.

"Natural and neutral colours and materials will be used on the building and throughout the scheme to ensure the site integrates easily with the surroundings.

"The site represents an appropriate location for a drive-thru restaurant, which will be well placed to offer refreshments to passing customers and those in the surrounding area.”

Below are other planning applications published or validated by Staffordshire councils in recent days.

Stafford Borough Council

23/38187/TWT: TPO 1 2001: 2 x Yew trees, 1 x Cedar tree and 1 x Holly – Prune back overhanging branches by 2m to boundary at Stallington Mews Galton Croft Stallington Stoke On Trent Staffordshire

23/38184/HOU: Proposed small scale rear addition at 3 Hollies Barns Hollies Common Gnosall Stafford Staffordshire ST20 0JD

23/38169/HOU: Triple bay garage at Rose Bank Cottage Willowmore Banks Salt Stafford Staffordshire ST18 0BX

23/38262/TCA: Colwich & Little Haywood Conservation Area: Weeping Willow – Complete removal of storm damaged willow at Abbey House Main Road Colwich Stafford Staffordshire ST17 0XD

23/38263/HOU: Proposed loft conversion and rooflights to rear and front elevation and internal alterations at 7 Franklin Drive Blythe Bridge Stoke On Trent Staffordshire ST11 9TN

23/38127/HOU: Single storey rear extension with roof and posts to match existing. Alterations to door and window on the side elevation at 36 The Village Walton On The Hill Stafford Staffordshire ST17 0LQ

23/38120/LBC: Conversion and extension of former workshop building to dwelling at North Range Bishton Hall Bellamour Lane Wolseley Bridge Stafford Staffordshire ST17 0XN

23/38205/HOU: Two storey side extension (resubmission of 23/37722/HOU) at 40 The Fillybrooks Stone Staffordshire ST15 0DL

23/38086/FUL: Rebuilding of existing greenhouse and reorganisation of external seating area and ramp at Mansion House Tea Room Shugborough Hall Lichfield Road Shugborough Stafford Staffordshire

23/38005/FUL: Delivery of Off-Site Ecological Enhancement Area at Land North East Of Land At Former Meaford Power Station Meaford Road Meaford Stone Staffordshire

23/38006/FUL: Retrospective one way system for wagon access with access to additional storage land along with change of use of proposed storage land from B2 General Industrial to B8 Industrial Storage at Beacon Business Park Wacker Neuson Place Beacon Way Stafford Staffordshire ST18 0DG

Cannock Chase District Council

CH/23/0152/B: Application to discharge condition 5 (provision of bat and bird boxes) pursuant to application CH/23/0152 for an extension to provide diagnostics centre at Cannock Chase Hospital, Brunswick Road, Cannock, WS11 5XY

CH/23/0364: Certificate of lawfulness for the existing mixed use of B2 (general industrial) and B8 (Storage and Distribution) for the manufacture, storage and distribution of portable/modular buildings at Algeco, Delta Way, Cannock, Staffordshire, WS11 0BE

CH/23/0279: Residential Development: 3 new dwellings following demolition of existing dwelling at 148 Hednesford Road, Cannock, Staffordshire WS11 5BS

CH/23/0363: Variation of Condition 2 (plans) of application CH/21/0355 to substitute approved drawings at Land Adjacent to Amazon and Premier Inn, Towers Business Park, Rugeley, WS15 1LX

CH/20/381/H Application to discharge condition 12 (utilities connection plans and information) of planning application CH/20/381 at Land at Rawnsley Road, Cannock

South Staffordshire District Council

23/00851/FULMEI: Erection of 135 dwellings with associated access, drainage, green and blue infrastructure (including public open space, planting, landscaping, and part of a Riverside Community Park), ground remodelling and ancillary infrastructure at Land East Of A449 Land North Of Penkridge

23/00844/FUL: 2 No. Detached bungalows and 1 No. garage at Vacant Plot Mary Bond Court Wootton Drive Wombourne Staffordshire

23/00840/FULHH: Proposed alterations to existing access to include brick pillars at The Meadows Middle Lane Oaken Wolverhampton WV8 2BE

23/00831/FULHH: Increasing width of dropped kerb by 2.7m (3 kerb stones) towards western property boundary to increase visibility at Bramber Histons Hill Codsall Wolverhampton WV8 2EY

23/00667/FUL: Proposed retention of traveller site on the site, including 2 static caravans and 3 mobile caravan pitches, with toilet utility blocks and associated parking / landscaping / fencing and drainage. In line with appeal ref:- APP/C3430/C/21/3283004 – discharge of condition 5 at The Stables Field To North Of Parkgate Lodge Teddesley Road Penkridge ST19 5RH

Lichfield District Council

23/01231/FUH: Erection of summer house, rear dormer and internal and external alterations at 61 Rotten Row Lichfield Staffordshire WS13 6JB

23/01223/CLP: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed): erection of outbuilding at The Cottage Lynn Lane Lynn Lichfield Staffordshire WS14 0ER

23/01214/FUH: Erection of rear extension and front porch at 4 The Grange Upper Longdon Rugeley Staffordshire WS15 1PG

23/01180/FUL: Demolition of existing building and erection of a freestanding restaurant with drive-thru facility, car parking, landscaping and associated works, including customer order displays (COD) and play frame (Sui Generis) at Former Central England Co Op Eastern Avenue / Hermes Road Lichfield Staffordshire