Luxury wedding venue plans for former antiques centre unveiled

How the new wedding venue at Blackbrook Barns, near Sutton Coldfield, will look

Blackbrook Barns is off the A38 London Road, between Lichfield and Sutton Coldfield and near Weeford |Island.

The venue will be able to accommodate wedding ceremonies and all the subsequent celebrations. The development will also have eight retail units which are ideally suited to retailers and businesses associated with the wedding and wider hospitality sectors.

David Hemming, joint managing director of Sutton Coldfield-based Burley Browne, who has been instructed to let the available retail units, said: “The redevelopment of Blackbrook Barns offers some really exciting opportunities for retailers operating in the weddings sector. Our client will transform the current site into a fantastic new luxury wedding venue which will be surrounded by high quality shops that will complement it. It will provide couples in the region with superb new facilities in an extremely convenient location.”

Six of the retail units available to lease will overlook the internal courtyard with the remaining two –- a coffee shop and larger retail showroom – arranged over ground and first floor at the entrance to the venue. All units will be open to the general public through the year but are considered ideally suited to retailers and businesses that can complement the venue and hospitality sector.

The units range in size from 410 sq ft to 2,100 sq ft. Further office pods are also being planned for a later phase of the scheme with an anticipate opening date of spring 2024.